undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
North Platte St. Patrick’s defeats Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 70-20, advances to state championship
By Tristen Winder,12 days ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte St. Patrick’s is headed to the state football championship game after defeating Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 70-20 on Friday. The Irish will make their first appearance in the title game since 2004, when they won the state championship. Head coach Brad Braithwait said his team’s...