undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
SUNY Poly to Host Award-Winning National Geographic Photographer Amy Toensing for Inspiring Presentation on Dec. 2
10 days ago
UTICA, NY – SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) will welcome award-winning National Geographic photographer and visual journalist Amy Toensing to campus on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. for BE HERE: Photography, Attention, and the Power of Seeing, a free presentation exploring the importance of curiosity, human connection, and seeing the world through a different lens.