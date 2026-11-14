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Flight canceled due to the ground stop? Here's what you need to know
12 days ago
WASHINGTON — Thousands of flights were canceled on Friday because of the Federal Aviation Administration national ground stop. The nation's top homeland security official attributed the problem to a telecommunications outage and said there was no indication yet of a nefarious act. But the consequences were profound, disrupting thousands of planned flights through at least late Friday night and upending travel plans for passengers who were heading home, expected as wedding guests or had other weekend plans.