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KLST 5pm Weather Forecast: Friday, November 13th, 2026
11 days ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Rain moving into the Concho Valley overnight tonight, and rainy and gusty conditions are expected to last through Sunday. The northern counties of the area are expecting higher amounts of rainfall than the southern counties. A cold front Sunday night into Monday will bring a temperature drop potentially down to the mid 50s for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly warm through next week, but another chance for rain on Wednesday and Thursday.