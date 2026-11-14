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SC26: The HPC Community Unites in Chicago
By Alex Woodie,12 days ago
The global HPC community will descend upon Chicago, Illinois next week for SC26, the 39th annual event since the supercomputing conference series started back in 1988. More than 22,000 people have already registered for the six-day event at McCormick Place, making it one of the biggest SCs ever. With so much happening in the world of supercomputing today, SC26 is gearing up to be an inflection point that could impact the future of many different paths in supercomputing.