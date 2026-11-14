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No. 4 Lincoln Hosts Roosevelt in NCAA Tournament Second Round
11 days ago
Game #20: Roosevelt (9-4-7) at No. 4 Lincoln (15-0-4) Site: Jefferson City, Mo. Live Stats: https://lubluetigers.com/sidearmstats/msoc. THE KICK OFF: The Lincoln men's soccer team opens play in the NCAA Division II Championship on Sunday (Nov. 15) by hosting Roosevelt in a second round match at 3:00 p.m. CST at Capital City High School. Lincoln, the No. 1 seed in the region and the No. 4 team in the nation according to the United Soccer Coaches Division II poll, earned a first round BYE in the national tournament. LU won both the GLVC regular season and GLVC tourney championships and is 8-0 in true home matches this year. Roosevelt, the No. 8 seed in the region, advanced after a 2-0 victory over No. 9 seed Purdue Northwest in a match played at Capital City High School on Friday (Nov. 13). Roosevelt was an NAIA member until 2023-24 and is in its first-ever NCAA Division II men's soccer tournament.