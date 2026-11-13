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Camber, RiseBoro Cut the Ribbon on Bushwick Affordable
By Paul Bubny,11 days ago
Camber Property Group and RiseBoro Community Partnership cut the ribbon on 1601 Dekalb Ave., which transformed a former parking lot in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood into a 127-unit, 100%t affordable residential community. The development will provide homes for some of the city’s lowest-income and most vulnerable residents alongside affordable housing for workforce households.
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