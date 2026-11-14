undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What to know before SU meets No. 13 St. John’s at Madison Square Garden
By Nicholas Alumkal,11 days ago
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse is returning to the world’s most famous arena. The Orange will play at Madison Square Garden on Sunday for the first time since 2021. Their opponent is No. 13 St. John’s, which has won a game in the NCAA Tournament the past two years under legendary head coach and former Syracuse assistant coach Rick Pitino.