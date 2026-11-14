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GTA 6 Physical Copy Redeem Code Reportedly Visible Through the Box
By Ethan Carter,11 days ago
Rockstar Games took in $1 billion across the first three days of GTA V sales after its September 17, 2013 launch, so the company has plenty of experience protecting a blockbuster release. Now a fan account says the physical edition of GTA 6 has a weak spot of its own. The account @GTAVI_Countdown posted on X on Friday, November 13 that fans can read the entire redeem code without opening the box.