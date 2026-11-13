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Italy’s New Citizenship by Descent Restrictions Change the Rules for Americans With Italian Ancestry
By Anton Stravinsky,10 days ago
Italy’s 2025 nationality reforms significantly altered eligibility for some descendants born abroad, making parental citizenship, ancestral status and previous application dates increasingly important. WASHINGTON, November 13, 2026: Americans tracing their roots to Italy face a substantially different citizenship landscape than they did two years ago, after sweeping changes to...