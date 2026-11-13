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Wendi Wei ’27 Leads Through Communication and Connection
By Zoey Zhang Molly Nara,8 days ago
As a Co-Captain of Field Hockey, Wendi Wei ’27 makes it a priority to lead both on and off the field, combining her defensive skills with an emphasis on communication and inclusivity. From guiding teammates through defensive drills to checking in with younger players, Wei has helped create a supportive environment while maintaining the team’s competitive spirit.