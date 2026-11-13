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A Grandparent’s U.S. Naturalization Date Could Determine Eligibility for a European Passport
By Anton Stravinsky,10 days ago
Historical immigration and naturalization records can show whether an ancestor retained foreign citizenship long enough to pass nationality to later generations. WASHINGTON, November 13, 2026: A century-old naturalization record from an American courthouse can become decisive evidence for families seeking European citizenship, because the date an immigrant became a United States citizen may determine whether another nationality passed to a child. For descendants of Italian, Polish and other European emigrants, identifying an ancestor’s birthplace is only the beginning of a legal inquiry that must connect citizenship status, historical legislation and successive births without assuming that family heritage automatically establishes nationality. The difference between naturalization before a child’s birth and naturalization afterward can change an application’s outcome. However, each country’s citizenship-loss rules must be examined independently, and newer restrictions may apply even when the original family transmission remained intact.