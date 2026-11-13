undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Missing Family Records Can Complicate Second Citizenship Applications Across Generations
By Anton Stravinsky,10 days ago
Applicants seeking ancestral citizenship may face lost birth certificates, inconsistent names, and incomplete immigration files that complicate verification of family lineage. WASHINGTON, November 13, 2026: Americans seeking citizenship through European parents, grandparents, or more distant ancestors are discovering that the hardest obstacle may be neither family history nor language, but obtaining records created decades before modern Identification systems existed.