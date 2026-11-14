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Colorado Rescue Takes In Record 47 Orphaned Bear Cubs After Brutal Drought Year
By Gus Reimers,11 days ago
Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center took in 47 orphaned black bear cubs in 2026, a record for the San Luis Valley facility that normally handles about 20 cubs in a typical year. The cubs arrived from all four regions tracked by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, forcing staff to retrofit pens originally built for other animals just to keep up with the need.
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