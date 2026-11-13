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How MSPs benefit from our cloud-based backup solutions
By Brette Petersen,10 days ago
MSPs that offer a secure cloud backup strategy helps close their clients’ business continuity gaps and build a meaningful revenue stream. Even the strongest security stack can't guarantee zero incidents. Modern ransomware targets production systems and backup infrastructure. With 1 in 5 organizations reporting an attack on their backup infrastructure was the primary cause of a data breach, the security-only approach carries real risk.