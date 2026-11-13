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Why cyber resilience starts with being ready to recover
By Tyler Moffitt,10 days ago
Every cybersecurity strategy is built around the same goal: preventing disruption. Billions are spent on security technologies every year: In 2025, nearly $175 billion was spent, and it’s estimated that by 2029, more than $302 billion will be spent on cybersecurity solutions. Yet, even with this kind of investment, organizations still experience ransomware attacks, accidental data loss, system failures, and operational outages.