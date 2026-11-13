undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Epicor CEO Shares Priorities for Hardware, Building Supply at Insights 2026
By Doug Donaldson,11 days ago
Epicor executives outlined plans to help hardware retailers, home centers and lumberyards protect margins, improve productivity and modernize their business systems during Epicor Insights for Building Supply and Retail 2026, Nov. 9-11 at the Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas. Rising costs, unpredictable pricing, demanding customers and employees stretched thin are...