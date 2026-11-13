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Mayor Katie Wilson statement on death of former Congressman Jim McDermott
By holland1,10 days ago
SEATTLE — Over his decades of service to the people of Seattle, Jim McDermott was a lion in the fight for working people and for peace. At a time when it was difficult to speak up against war, he was a fierce opponent of the disastrous invasion of Iraq. He was an early and strong advocate for universal health care through his development of the Basic Health Plan.