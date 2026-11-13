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Polish Citizenship by Descent Depends on More Than Having a Polish Grandparent
By Anton Stravinsky,10 days ago
Applicants tracing family roots to Poland must establish whether citizenship passed legally between generations, including the effects of historical nationality laws and naturalization. WASHINGTON, November 13, 2026: Americans discovering a Polish grandparent in their family tree may have a legitimate route to European Union citizenship, but the decisive question is...