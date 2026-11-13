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Irish Citizenship by Descent: Why a Grandparent’s Birthplace May Open the Door to an EU Passport
By Anton Stravinsky,10 days ago
Americans with qualifying Irish ancestry can explore citizenship through the Foreign Births Register, making registration rules and family documentation central to the process. WASHINGTON, November 13, 2026: Americans who discover that a grandparent was born on the island of Ireland may have a legitimate route to Irish citizenship and, eventually,...