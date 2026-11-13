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How 3 businesses tackle email compliance
By Olivia Pramas,10 days ago
Find out how businesses use OpenText email archiving solutions to meet GDPR, GoBD, and email compliance requirements. Regulatory compliance isn’t a one-size-fits-all challenge. A steel manufacturer in Poland, a management consulting firm in Germany, and a public broadcaster in the Czech Republic share almost nothing in common on the surface. But each faces the same fundamental obligation: to prove, at any time, that business communications are retained and searchable to meet the standards set by GDPR, GoBD, and other regulatory compliance mandates.