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Beethoven & Schubert: The Great Sonatas
11 days ago
The audience was still, Davies Symphony Hall stood still, all still as my heart, while Helene Grimaud played Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 32 in C minor. Then, she played Schubert’s Piano Sonata in B-flat major, D. 960. The two grandest piano sonatas expressed death and life. The Beethoven Sonata was in two movements. This work had internal movements; nothing was superficial. It was taking the inward breath and stopped for the body’s organs to realize that they are together, synchronized. They will go together when the music they make is dissonant. It is the time for this strength although it will exit as a whole.