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Passengers scramble for alternatives as FAA ground stop snarled flights nationwide
By The National News Desk,12 days ago
Thousands of airline passengers scrambled to find an alternative way to get to their destination, causing difficulties booking other means of travel. A nationwide ground stop was ordered late Friday, as many commuters tried to get to their respective destinations. The Federal Aviation Administration said it was, "due to extraordinary...