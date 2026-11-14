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Mayor Wilson Directs Seattle Parks and Recreation to Begin Community Process to Rename Jackson Park
By Christina Hirsch,11 days ago
SEATTLE — Today, Mayor Katie Wilson directed Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) to launch a community process to rename Jackson Park in north Seattle. The effort responds to renewed community interest in a name that better reflects the history and cultural significance of the land and the communities it serves.