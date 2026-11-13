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A chilly weekend lies ahead with widespread, heavy, soaking rains arriving on Sunday
By Brad Hlozek,11 days ago
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our weekend will be a tale of two halves. We will start off with a chilly Saturday as early morning sunshine gives way to thicker clouds streaming overhead by Saturday afternoon and evening. The increasing clouds will then give way to a wet Sunday as a trough of low pressure moving through north Texas will generate some good rains for our part of the state.
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