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RCAL Disability Awareness Spotlight – Afternoons with Jami
11 days ago
Once a month, we’re teaming up with the Resource Center for Accessible Living for the RCAL Disability Awareness Spotlight, a conversation about accessibility, disability rights, and the changes that can make our community more inclusive. This month, RCAL CEO Anthony Mignone and Roxanne Ferber, Director of Independent Living Services joined Jami to talk about assistive technology. RCAL will be unveiling a new TRAID program (Technology Related Assistance for Individuals with Disabilities) in January with an enhanced loan closet with over 700 adaptive devices and a classroom. RCAL already has a durable medical device loan closet available.
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