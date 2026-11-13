undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sambazon acquires Pitaya Foods
11 days ago
Sambazon has acquired Pitaya Foods, bringing together two founder-led companies with a shared mission: fruit that is good for the people who eat it and the places that grow it. The acquisition expands Sambazon’s retail distribution by 20 percent, now reaching nearly 70 percent of grocery stores in the U.S. With Pitaya, the combined company expects to reach 45 percent annualized revenue growth over the next 12 months.