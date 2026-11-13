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The Ballad Tree at Tempo Kingston – Middays with Julia
9 days ago
An evening of music, dance, puppetry and murder ballads are coming to Tempo Kingston this weekend in The Ballad Tree. The show is a true Hudson Valley affair — costumes, musicians and performers are from the area — and celebrates the tradition of murder ballads, which are story songs passed down over generations. Performers Djahari Clark and David Kamm dropped by Middays with Julia to talk about the magical world they’re creating on stage.