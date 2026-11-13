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Fruit-inspired friends are ripe for the picking at Market 32 and Price Chopper
11 days ago
Three new collectible plush fruits are bringing a fresh twist to holiday gifting at all 128 Market 32 and Price Chopper locations. Available now for $10 each, these soft, huggable characters make affordable and adorable gifts this holiday season. Best of all, $3 from each purchase benefits Cure Rare Disease, a nonprofit biotech organization developing individualized genetic medicines for ultra-rare conditions.