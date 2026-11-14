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Hornets Put Bulldogs in Kennel in 78-66 Win in Season Opener
By Blake Cripps,12 days ago
The Emporia State basketball team held Minnesota-Duluth to 41% shooting and connected at a 53% rate on their shots on the way to a 78-69 victory over the Bulldogs at the MWSU Fieldhouse in St. Joseph, Mo. on Friday night. ESU built a double-digit first half lead only to see UMD cut into it with five quick points at the break as the Hornets took a 36-28 lead to halftime. ESU was hot in the second half and shot 60% from the field after halftime including 4 of 5 3-pointers on the way to hitting 7 of 17 on the night while UMD was just 7-for-31 from the outside. Chris Harris scorched the nets for 26 points for a new career high while Jack Weigus hit 4 of 5 three’s for 22 points. ESU (1-0) returns to action Saturday to face Bemidji State at 2:00 p.m. on 1400 AM/96.9 FM KVOE.