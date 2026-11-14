undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Thistlewyck Village and the new Family Farm are part of Filoli's holiday magic
By Alysia Gray Painter,12 days ago
WOODSIDE'S MOST WHIMSICAL SPOT... may be tucked among the tall trees at the Filoli Historic House & Garden, and it has a straight-from-a-storybook name to match: Thistlewyck Village. It's a place where people can post a letter to Santa Claus and burnish their enchantment education at the Elf Academy, if they're feeling like their elf skills need some polishing. There's also a festive fill-it-in passport, one that invites visitors to gather stamps that will lead to fa, la, lovely things, including the "World's Best Hot Chocolate" (sip a warm cup while basking in the sheer merriness of it all). And Railway at the Redwoods? For mavens of miniature trains and sylvan settings full of forest-y flair, this is a must-stop location while calling upon the grand destination. But there's something new brewing, or perhaps "braying" is more accurate: The new Filoli Family Farm will join Thistlewyck Village as part of the Holiday Daytime diversions at the estate, giving visitors the opportunity to enjoy the "all-new experience," one that will feature a host of adorable critters, including miniature cows, donkeys, and goats.