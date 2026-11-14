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Ottawa, Kansas, Child, 11, Dies After Medical Emergency Call, Police Await Autopsy
By Sarah O'Connell,11 days ago
An 11-year-old child has died in Ottawa, Kansas, after police responded to a reported medical emergency in the southern part of the city Thursday evening. Officers arrived at the undisclosed location around 6 p.m. and found the child unresponsive, beginning lifesaving measures before the child was rushed to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.