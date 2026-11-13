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Attitude Of Aggression #377- The Big Five Project: Summer Slam ’97
By David Ungar,10 days ago
The Big Five Project returns to cover SummerSlam 1997. Dave, PC Tunney, DJ, and Rob make up this top notch panel as we trace the Bret Hart-Undertaker, Austin-Owen Hart, and British Bulldog-Ken Shamrock rivalries. Along the way, we discuss topics such as when WWE’s Attitude Era truly began and how shifting audience reactions blurred face-and-heel roles. We also examine the era’s cultural mood, Austin 3:16 merchandise, the return to New Jersey for this event, and the opening matches, including Mankind vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley in a steel cage. The highlight is, of course, our review of the closing matches and the fallout of SummerSlam ’97. We assess Ken Shamrock’s post-match character boost, the dangerous Owen Hart-Steve Austin pile-driver incident, Bret Hart’s title win over The Undertaker, and the competing interpretations of Bret’s contract and how all of this was tied to (or perhaps not) the upcoming Montreal Screwjob. Tune in!