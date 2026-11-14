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Microsoft Outlook outage reaches Louisiana; state agency, title company turn to phone calls
By Georgia Peck,11 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Microsoft Outlook outage Thursday reached millions of users in more than 70 countries, including Louisiana, where the state Department of Children and Family Services and a local title company used phone calls and other workarounds. DCFS moves placement requests to phone. When Outlook went...