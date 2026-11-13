undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bottle Logic Releases Darkstar November 2026
By Danny Fullpint,11 days ago
From the editor: Darkstar November is one of Southern California’s great barrel-aged stout traditions, and we’ve been covering it since at least the 2017 batch. This year’s version lands at 13.4% with rye and molasses for $27.95 a bottle, and Anaheim locals get first crack at the tasting room Saturday before it goes online next week. That’s the right order of operations.