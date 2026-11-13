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State College Regional Airport travelers face delays after flights grounded in U.S.
11 days ago
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Flights across the nation were grounded Friday as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigated a communication issue impacting air traffic control centers nationwide. The widespread disruption stranded passengers at airports across the country, including the State College Regional Airport in Centre County. Travelers at the...