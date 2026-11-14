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WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (11/13): Keller’s report on John Cena appearance, Balor vs. Gunther, Charlotte vs. Jayne, MFTs vs. Bakusai for WWE Tag Titles
12 days ago
Attendance: WrestleTix reports a total of 7,901 tickets were distributed. The previous visit for a Smackdown last February drew over 11,000. JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…. PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch contributor Derrick Hubbard to review WWE Smackdown...