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Republic FC and The PG&E Corporation Foundation Wrap Up Inaugural KickStart STEM Program
11 days ago
This season, Republic FC and The PG&E Corporation Foundation have been busy throughout the Sacramento region, working with over 60 students to grow their STEM knowledge. Through the KickStart STEM Program, students worked in teams to explore scientific concepts, develop critical thinking and problem solving skills, and apply STEM principles to the game of soccer. The program also included a special field trip to Republic FC’s home match on September 20, where students were able to gather firsthand data to test their hypotheses.