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Choosing Malting Barley for 2027? Market Demand Could Be Key
By Farms.com Subscribe to our Newsletters,10 days ago
CMBTC's 2027–28 recommended list highlights growing demand for CDC Churchill and the continued transition toward newer Canadian barley genetics. Western Canadian barley growers heading into the 2027 planting season are being encouraged to pay close attention to market demand when choosing malting barley varieties, as newer genetics gain acreage and acceptance among international brewers.