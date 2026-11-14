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Sub division moratorium moves ahead
By ROBERTA NEE ADAMS,11 days ago
The Metro Planning Commission now has a draft moratorium on major and minor sub divisions ready to send to Metro Council. The moratorium will be an amendment to the Metropolitan Lynchburg Moore County Zoning Resolution. The amendment must be passed in two readings by the Metro Council, with a public notice of those meetings posted prior to becoming official. The two readings will take place at the November and December council meetings, and public notice is already available.