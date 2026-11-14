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Jamestown Awarded $1.5 Million for Water Intake Improvements
By Joey Hoover,11 days ago
The City of Jamestown has been awarded $1,500,000 in grant funding for improvements to its water treatment plant intake. Governor Andy Beshear announced the funding through the Community Development Block Grant program. The Lake Cumberland Area Development District assisted Jamestown with preparing and submitting the application, helping the city secure...