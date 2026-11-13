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Poverty Falls as Rwanda’s Child Health and Education Improve
7 days ago
“Rwanda continues to invest in services for children. Education is now about 88 per cent domestically financed, and domestic funding for social protection rose by two-thirds to make up for lower partner contributions. This investment has gone hand in hand with important gains for children. According to the seventh Integrated Household Living Conditions Survey (EICV7), poverty fell from 39.8 per cent in 2017 to 27.4 per cent in 2024, while extreme poverty more than halved over the same period, from 11.3 to 5.4 per cent. Stunting among children under five declined from 33 per cent in 2020 to 27 per cent in 2025, and under-five mortality dropped from 45 to 36 deaths per 1,000 live births between 2019/20 and 2025. In education, pre-primary net enrolment more than doubled, from 24.2 per cent in 2021/22 to 50.3 per cent in 2024/25.”