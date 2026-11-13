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On Parking Ticket Fines And A Town Impound Lot
7 days ago
To the editor: As I read the story about the parking ticket fee increasing I was actually impressed. It is about time that the Select Board took action to help alleviate the parking situation downtown - since they appear to have decided that there is no need to initiate paid parking as many communities have done and the different versions of the Select Board have beaten that idea to death over the years with no movement forward. Hit the parking scofflaws in the wallet.