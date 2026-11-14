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FAA ground stop forces travelers at DJT airport to change plans
By Luli Ortiz,11 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla (CBS12) — Travelers at Donald J. Trump International Airport spent Friday afternoon dealing with delays, cancellations and uncertainty after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop that was later lifted. The disruption was felt throughout the airport, affecting both arriving and departing passengers...
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