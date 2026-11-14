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Houston Man's Bones Turned to Mush for Years Until Mayo Clinic Found the Cause
By John Becker,11 days ago
Stephen Pouns broke bones, lost teeth and even his hearing over the course of several years, and no one could tell him why. The 76-year-old Houston resident eventually learned his bones had become soft and brittle because of a walnut-sized tumor tucked into soft tissue beside his artificial hip — a tumor that had been quietly secreting a hormone that was stripping his body of the phosphorus and vitamin D it needed to keep his skeleton intact.
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