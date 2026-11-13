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Lander PR Class Shares”Keys Against Homelessness”
By uploaded by GC,8 days ago
Through research, including presentations from Anthony Price, CEO of Greenwood Pathway House; Gavin Brown, vice president of advancement at Transitions Homeless Center in Columbia; and Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith, along with community engagement and promotional efforts, the students are working hard to challenge common stereotypes and stigma surrounding homelessness and encourage greater empathy.