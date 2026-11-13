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COUNTYBANK BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS KENZIE ASHLEY ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT
By uploaded by GC,7 days ago
Countybank announced Kenzie Ashley, Marketing Project Manager, has been appointed Assistant Vice President by the bank’s Board of Directors. Ashley joined Countybank in 2025, bringing more than 13 years of experience in sales, marketing, and brand management. In her role,she manages strategic marketing initiatives, coordinates bank-wideprojects, and develops campaigns to support the bank’s businessobjectives and strengthen connections with the communities it serves.