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Fox Winter TV Schedule 2027: Here's When the New Baywatch Premieres
By Tim Surette,11 days ago
Plus: Bad Medicine and Doc have schedule their next appointments with you. Fox is hoping some fun in the sun — even if it's only on your TV — will keep you nice and warm during the winter. The network's early 2027 schedule is buoyed by the high-profile debut of the reboot of Baywatch, the series that made serious waves and became a cultural phenomenon back in the late '80s and '90s when it was the most-watched series in the world. (Bad taste is global problem.) The new Baywatch, replete with new hunks and hunkesses in the trademark red swimsuits, will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 6 after The Masked Singer.