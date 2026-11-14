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Final autopsy results released following an investigation into the off-duty death of Muscoda Police Officer Kate Fleischauer
11 days ago
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released final autopsy results following an investigation into the off-duty death of Muscoda Police Officer Kate Fleischauer last month. According to Grant County Coroner Phyllis Fuerstenberg, who received the final report from UW-Forensic Pathology on Friday, November 13. Officer Fleischauer’s death has been...
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