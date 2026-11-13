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Christmas Jello Balls
By Parrish,7 days ago
These Christmas Jello Balls are a fun and festive no-bake Christmas treat made with just a handful of ingredients! Sweetened condensed milk, strawberry and lime Jello, and sweet coconut come together to make soft, chewy little candies in beautiful Christmas colors. Rolled in even more coconut for a snowy finish, they’re perfect for holiday cookie trays, Christmas parties, and homemade candy gifts!